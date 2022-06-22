Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.02

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 4005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $723.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Interface by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

