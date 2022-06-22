International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.07. 71,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,893. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

