Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,968 shares.The stock last traded at $98.94 and had previously closed at $100.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

