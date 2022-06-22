Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 22nd (ABNB, ANTM, ASHTY, BECN, BURL, CNVY, CRRFY, GMS, GTMEY, HLTOY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 22nd:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $533.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $607.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $600.00 price target on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at Cannonball Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Cannonball Research currently has $31.50 price target on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $340.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $565.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a hold rating.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

