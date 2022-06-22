Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 93,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,323,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

