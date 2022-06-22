iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. 6,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,376. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

