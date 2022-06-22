iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Increased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,414 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,736,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

