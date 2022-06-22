iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Increased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,349 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of iShares MBS ETF worth $57,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 46,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,104. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

