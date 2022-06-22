iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.