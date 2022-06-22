iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 135,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

