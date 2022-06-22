iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYF. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

