iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,691,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.64. 172,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,762. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

