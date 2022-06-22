iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.15. The stock had a trading volume of 75,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,261. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average of $260.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.