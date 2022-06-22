iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

