iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 968.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.65. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,282. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

