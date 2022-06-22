IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 5.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 13,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

