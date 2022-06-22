IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 5.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 13,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.
About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)
