J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.94.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $155.01. 8,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,844. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.