Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.
JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.04.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
