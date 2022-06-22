JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.90 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00978779 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014370 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 280,095,755 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.