Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.66% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $950,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,306,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,307 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,750. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

