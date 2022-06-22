Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.53 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,525,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,666,004 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

