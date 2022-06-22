Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,143,256 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,972,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 16.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 10.44% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $10,905,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.18. 48,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,344. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

