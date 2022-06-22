Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger Sells 70,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,697,982.

Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$4,157,175.03.

On Friday, April 8th, Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 100 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$2,140.00.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.13. 8,354,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,956. The firm has a market cap of C$49.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.23 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.22.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3746478 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.24.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

