JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,340,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 227,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,165,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 6,534,921 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

