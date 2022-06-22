Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Tops $199,797.40

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $199,797.40 and $94,742.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00351732 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00069101 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars.

