Kava.io 24 Hour Volume Reaches $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00295592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00050195 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

