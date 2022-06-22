Kava (KAVA) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Kava has a market capitalization of $345.37 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 218,504,366 coins and its circulating supply is 213,535,617 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

