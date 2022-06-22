Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) to Issue $10.25 Dividend

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 10.25 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Kenon has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KEN opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. Kenon has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 190.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

