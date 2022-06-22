KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $244.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $360,605.97 and $244.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.82 or 0.00977989 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014307 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

