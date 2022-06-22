Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Knowles stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Knowles has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,450 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Knowles by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Knowles by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles by 11.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

