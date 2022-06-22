Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.83

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 149227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

