Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.83

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 149227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.
The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.