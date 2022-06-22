KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFVG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter.

