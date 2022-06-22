Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.00. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

