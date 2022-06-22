KUN (KUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,082.00

KUN (KUN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. KUN has a total market cap of $13,505.56 and approximately $1,082.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00033714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00456593 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00068632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.