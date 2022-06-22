Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000.

HTRB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 80,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

