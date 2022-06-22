Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 9.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.43 and last traded at $79.47. Approximately 5,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 988,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,767 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

