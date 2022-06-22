Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)
