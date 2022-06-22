LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $222,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Shares of WFC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

