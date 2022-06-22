LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $712.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $796.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

