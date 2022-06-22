Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Shares Down 1.8%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

About Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro and wind power plants. The company has total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 municipalities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

