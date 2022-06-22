Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,165. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.