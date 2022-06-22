Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

LOW stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

