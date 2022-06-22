Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.33. 90,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,925. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

