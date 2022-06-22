Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.49. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MJDLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

