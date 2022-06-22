Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. 14,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

