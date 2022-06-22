Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022,886. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $198.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

