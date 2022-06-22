Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,977. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.97.

