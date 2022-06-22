Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,475. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

