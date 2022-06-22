Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 39,962 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,344. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

