Matisse Capital Reduces Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Matisse Capital reduced its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.23% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $6,632,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

